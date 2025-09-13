We celebrate 100 yrs of God’s faithfulness  – Baba Aladura, Bob-Manuel 

By Ephraim Oseji

Cherubim & Seraphim (C & S) Church Organisation celebrated its centenary anniversary, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos on Tuesday September 7 as part of its month-long 100 years anniversary celebration.

The centenary proclamation and parade event tagged, “Centenary Without Boundaries” witnessed heavy downpour in the early hours of the day, seen by the flocks as blessings from above amidst, multitude of C&S worshippers cladded in their various designed white apparel.

The Church, founded in 1925 by St. Moses Orimolade Tunolase in Nigeria, has grown from a small revivalist movement into a global Christian community spanning Africa, Europe, North America, and beyond. The global celebration was marked simultaneously in all the branches across the globe, while the headquarters in Nigeria held unique service to honour the founder Baba Aladura, Moses Orimolade 1st.

Among personalities that graced the occasion were top hierarchy of the Church led by His Most Eminence, Baba Aladura (Dr) David Bob-Manuel (Moses Orimolade IX), the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Jackson Adeleke, the Christian Association of Nigeria Lagos Chairman, Bishop Steven Adegbite among representatives from other faith and royal fathers. It also featured the 100-man choir of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Centenary Service session, praise and worship including parade by various groups in the church.

The centenary celebration calendar which started on August 10, 2025, with series of activities included visits by the church elders to Enugu, Port Harcourt and Abuja the federal capital branches. It continued with a symbolic tree planting at Ikare, the home stead of St. Moses Orimolade, seminars, praise nights and release of hundred balloon to signify the essence of the centenary mood.

His Most Eminence, the Baba Aladura, David Bob-Manuel while speaking to journalists said the essence of the celebration is to keep the founder’s faith and spirit alive.

He said: “Today, we are celebrating Jesus Christ who commanded our leader, Moses Orimolade to establish Cherubim and Seraphim Order on earth. The Church is hundred years today, and it is remarkable to make holy noise about it. That is why the praise is massive.

He narrated that before 1925, the founder was an itinerant preacher going to all parts of Nigeria including Kabba and Ilorin, with his group of prayer warriors, preaching the gospel and winning souls to God.

“However, the two Angel’s that worked with our founder, Cherub and Seraph instructed him in March, 1926 to form a church. And precisely on September 9th, the prayer warriors came together to establish what is known today as “The Cherubim & Seraphim Church Organisation which later became a global church.

“Our founder, St. Moses Orimolade Tunolase ‘Ajagunmokadi’ who established this holy order 100 years ago is being celebrated for his spiritual initiative to save souls, bring people to Christ and reform worship pattern on earth,” Baba Aladura said.

Speaking about church unification, he noted that C & S is very liberal and in harmony with other faith, adding that the Church on its own, strives hard to unify its members who had once nursed the idea of creating another church out of the C & S order.

“For the unity in churches in Nigeria, I may talk more about my Church, the C & S. We are celebrating Cherubim and Seraphim without boundaries. Even those who broke away will be received back whenever they are ready to come back. We have open hands to welcome them back and that’s where our theme of anniversary celebration was instituted as “Centenary without Boundaries.”

The Osun State governor, His Excellency, Ademola Jackson Adeleke who is also a strong member of the church was a special guest at the anniversary ground at Tafawa Belewa Arena, Lagos. His presence elicited excitement over the crowd who were thrilled with his dancing demeanor. The governor praised alongside other Church elders at the podium.

Gov Adeleke said the celebration means a lot to us, all over the world and not limited to Nigeria alone. “Our Church is spread across the globe and very much united in faith and worship. I can tell you that majority of white garment churches that performs everywhere both in music and worship started from Cherubim and Seraphim. Whenever we have something to do, we still do it together. You can see people from all over the world converging here to identify with the mother church. We are united,” said the Governor.

On the part of church’s role in the state of nation’s affairs, Gov Adeleke noted that the Church is trying its best in speaking the truth to authority and all the leaders. “In that regards, and for me as a governor in Osun State, we must have a fear of God in all we do. We must be able to listen to the preaching by the men of God and act in the right ways,” remarked Adeleke.

According to him, he also said that listening to voice of wisdom depends on a leadership, adding that for him as the Governor of Osun State, he has the fear of God in him.

“In marking today’s celebration, one thing we should uphold is that what God ordained, cannot go down. We are moving up strength to strength, and the church is marching on in unity of faith,” Gov Adeleke said.

In addition, Bishop Steven Adegbite, Lagos State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman, in his words praised the unity and peace that dwell among C&S members, also adding that the cordial relationship between the church and other denominations is commendable.

“We thank God for today because Cherubim and Seraphim is hundred years in the land of the living. It calls for celebration. For any organisation to grow to hundred years and marks centenary is not a joke. For all the pitfalls that has happened, the church is still together.

“The attitude, practice and belief and faith of St Moses Orimolade that started in 1925, brought a different kind of worship to Africa and precisely to Nigeria. The founder of C & S brought christianity to the grassroot and made the religion to be relevant to his own people. He taught them how to worship in truth and holiness, how to have vigil and waith upon God, that made up the characteristics of C & S.

“As the chairman of CAN, Lagos chapter, if our relationship with other faith are not cordial, you will not find me here. I have also attended their other celebrations at Lagos Ibadan Expressway, and now here, that shows they are one. The CAN National leadership delegated me to be here because the President, Ahmed Tinubu, as one who loves God and the Church has expressed need for churches to pray for the nation Nigeria. CAN has done much to hold interdenominational faith together as one and we will continue to do that,” he said.

The legendary afro juju musician, Shina Peters, who is also an apostle of the church was among the top dignitaries at the event. He said his mother, Victoria Ashake Peters was the founder of Oke Ayo Cherubim and Seraphim Church and his father, the Holy Temple of Christ making his presence a significant one at the event.

“I am glad that I am part this global church. I was in my mothers womb for two and half years before I was delivered at C & S church. The church is the first white garment church in the world. Other churches has an attachment to C & S. The church is my everything. I would say, in all my music songs, C & S hymns forms part of the lyrics. I make the C & S hymns so popular to win souls for God. The church leadership has been so wonderful and they are still doing more to keep the flocks together and winning more souls to God,” he said.