WAEC urges schools to equip ICT centres for 2026 examinations

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for the Port Harcourt Zone has advised schools in the zone to equip their Internet Computer Technology (ICT) centres according to WAEC standards to facilitate a smooth transition to computer-based examinations.

Mr. Adeniran-Amusan Akim, WAEC Zonal Coordinator, gave advice during a sensitization program on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

The sensitisation programme was organised by Teadro Systems Ltd, in partnership with the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, the Bank of Industry (BOI), Hewlett-Packard Company, Lenovo, and Canon.

Akim said that the Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) would commence fully with the 2026 diet, emphasising the need for schools to adapt to the new format.

He noted that a sensitisation programme had begun in Abuja and would be extended to all states.

Akim expressed confidence that Rivers would pioneer the computer-based examination, citing the state’s remarkable interest and turnout during the sensitization campaign.

He acknowledged that WAEC had designated specific centres for schools that might not meet the required standards for the computer-based exams.

Akim advised schools wishing to conduct the exams within their premises to ensure they meet WAEC’s requirements, including necessary equipment and infrastructure.

“The computer-based exam system is here to stay, and schools must adapt to the new format, and take necessary steps to comply with WAEC,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Lucky Njoagwuani, Head of Examination, WAEC, said that the council had been conducting successful computer-based exams for private candidates over the past two years.

“We started with the fourth series of our private candidate exam about two years ago, and it was successful,

“This year’s private candidate exam, second series, is fully computer-based with no option for pen and paper, invariably, next year’s school candidate exam will be fully computer-based as well,” he said.

Njoagwuani mentioned some of the specific exam requirements for schools, including 250 functional laptops with 10 percent backups and a robust computer server with the capacity to carry 250 systems concurrently.

He also mentioned a setup of a Local Area Network (LAN), Adequate and functional air conditioning and lighting, an uninterrupted power supply (UPS), and a backup power generating set with a minimum capacity of 40 kVA for 250 systems.

Others are CCTV cameras, and a Provision for a holding room or reception facility.

Njoagwani highlighted the benefits of computer-based exams, including increased accessibility for candidates and a reduction of paper and logistics costs.

Earlier, Mr. Sunday Jaja, the Chairman of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools in Rivers, emphasised the importance of schools being updated on current developments in the education sector.

Jaja stated that the NAPPS collaboration with the Teadro was to provide schools with the necessary systems for CBT, including hardware and software solutions.

According to him, the owners of the schools should leverage funding opportunities from the Bank of Industry to finance their projects during the transition to computer-based exams.

“We all know that technology is playing a vital role in modern education, this is why we brought this initiative to enable schools stay abreast of current trends and prepare students for the digital age,” Jaja said.

The chairman encouraged all stakeholders to take advantage of the BOI RAPID intervention loan and the Federal Government MSME intervention fund, as WAEC computer-based exams had become a permanent feature.

The highlight of the event was the donation of an HP computer set, a canon printer machine, a Lenovo tablet phone, a keyboard, and a mouse to the winners of the raffle draw organised by Teadro group to promote technological advancement in schools.

