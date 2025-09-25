WAEC trains education stakeholders on Computer Based Examinations

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in Anambra, has stated that accurate candidate registration remains the foundation for a successful Computer-Based Examinations (CBE), The Track News has reported

Mr Tunde Ajibade, WAEC Branch Controller, made the assertion in Awka, at a strategic meeting with the Ministry of Education and key education stakeholders.

The meeting, according to The Track News, centred on preparations for the Federal Government’s planned CBE, aimed to develop strategies for the successful conduct of the 2025/2026 examinations.

The meeting had school principals, teachers, private school owners, designated cyber café operators and other education leaders in attendance.

According to The Track News, Ajibade warned that errors at the registration stage could have long-term consequences, including loss of admission opportunities.

“With the planned adoption of CBE, registration officials must be thorough.

“Thorough in capturing candidates’ faces, since entry into the examination hall will require face verification.

“An error such as uploading the wrong image renders a candidate ineligible. A successful examination starts with proper registration.

“Errors at this stage can disrupt a candidate’s future. While some mistakes can be corrected, others cannot,” he said.

The Track News noted that Ajibade also expressed concern over the rising number of amendment cases due to registration errors.

He emphasised the need for proper training and sensitisation of registration officers.

On examination centres for CBE, Ajibade explained that schools with facilities meeting WAEC accreditation requirements would serve as centres.

According to him, schools without adequate infrastructure will be merged with nearby accredited schools.

Reacting on candidates with special needs, Anambra Head of Examinations, WAEC, Mr Olanrewaju Fadehan, told The Track News that schools should go beyond ticking a disability column during registration.

He explained that schools were required to purchase and complete a proforma form to ensure candidates with disabilities received appropriate accommodations during examinations.

“Schools must notify WAEC in advance to allow proper preparation,” he said.

In her remarks, Anambra Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, commended WAEC for engaging stakeholders ahead of the examinations.

Chuma-Udeh described the engagement as a proactive step toward credible and transparent assessments.

She reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting examination processes that enhance quality education.