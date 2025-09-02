WAEC set to fully adopt computer-based WASSCE by 2026

WAEC

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The West African Examinations Council,WAEC, has reaffirmed plans to migrate the West African Senior School Certificate Examination,WASSCE, to full Computer-Based Testing ,CBT, by 2026.

Head of National Office, Dr. Amos Dangut, gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja during a sensitisation meeting with members of the National Assembly Committee on Education.

He noted that the transition, which began with private candidates in 2024, had recorded “significant progress” and would be scaled up nationwide.

Dangut explained that mock sessions and online practice platforms would be introduced to help candidates familiarise themselves with the system, stressing that no student would be left behind.

“We have conducted five exams already,one for private candidates and one for school candidates,and by 2026, deployment will be massive,” he said.

On concerns about infrastructure and cyber risks, Dangut assured stakeholders that WAEC had successfully conducted exams in hard-to-reach areas without disruptions.

He added that candidates’ performances in CBT had been “empirically better” than in paper-based tests.

The Senate and House of Representatives pledged full support for the rollout. Senator Ekong Samson, Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, said parliament would work to increase budgetary allocation to education.

Similarly, Rep. Oboku Oforji urged WAEC to establish at least one CBT centre in each of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas before the 2026 deadline.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, described the migration as a “historic step” that aligns with ongoing reforms in curriculum, infrastructure, and digital learning tools.

“With WAEC leading this transition, we are confident that the credibility and merit-based outcomes of our examinations will be further secured,” he said.