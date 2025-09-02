Home » News » Voters card: No registration, no voting – Ikeja LG tells residents
September 2, 2025

Voters card: No registration, no voting – Ikeja LG tells residents

The Ikeja Local Government Area  of  Lagos State has warned eligible residents in the area of loosing their voting rights in upcoming polls if they failed to  participate in INEC”s ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR)  exercise.

Mr Abisola Omisore,  Vice-Chairman, Ikeja local government area said this  in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

NAN reports that INEC has continued to canvass for Nigerians to take advantage of the exercise  to register, to enable them participate actively in elections.

The vice chairman appealed to  youths, artisans, traders and even civil servants in the area  to update their voters cards if there is need  to.

According to him, the INEC office and designated registration areas across the wards of the council are manned  by qualified INEC officials who  conduct the exercise freely.

The chairman urged all eligible youths not to waste the opportunity of  the ongoing registration or wait till last minute.

“We advise those who have attained the  age of 18 to ensure they register to enable them exercise their franchise during  elections.

“We also  urge eligible residents,  who may  have relocated  to the council to update their records.

“Those who have lost or damaged theirs can equally request for a new one,” he said.

Omisore noted that the ability to vote out bad leaders or non performing ones and even vote in good politicians could only be possible with a voters card.

According to him,  residents cannot actively participate in politics or decide who their representatives can be without a voting power.

The chairman, however, cautioned against double registration to avoid disqualification.

He added that those who had  registered should not attempt to re-register, appealing to  political parties to also discourage multiple registrations.

He  advised INEC to ensure a  hitch-free exercise, promising that the council will assist,  where necessary, to ensure a  smooth exercise.

Omisore said  the registration centres would be monitored by the council to ensure a seamless  exercise.

NAN reports  that  the  online CVR exercise which began on   Aug.  18, will run  till Dec. 10,  while the  Physical/On-site registration at any of the registration centres began on  Aug. 25.

