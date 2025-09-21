Viral video: Excel College explains what happened, steps taken

By Adesina Wahab

The management of Excel College, Ejigbo, Lagos State has said that two separate incidents were merged in the viral video that depicted some misconduct on the part of some students of the college who graduated last June.

Briefing newsmen at the weekend, the Director of the college, Dr Dele Oke, also listed some of the steps so far taken by the management in respect of the development.

Oke said on May 11, 2025, a woman, whose son was marking his birthday on that day, came to the school requesting to see her son in the hostel.

“It was on a Sunday and the woman came at about 7pm requesting to see her son. The students were preparing for the SSSCE examination and it was the last birthday that boy would mark as a student of our college. We obliged her as she came with a non-alcoholic wine. The boy and his friends just popped the wine and nothing more.

“The second incident was in April 2025 during the holiday extension class for the SSS3 students. The students had rolled papers and were experimenting with smoking through a game called Pass and Puff. They recorded the scene. The recording was possible because we normally don’t allow them access to their phones, they had access then because we wanted them to monitor the update on their UTME centres. They shared the video on their Whatsapp group. The incident was brought to the attention of the management in June by a concerned parent.

“Parents of the indicted students were promptly invited to the school and the students involved were banned from attending the Class of 2025 Graduating Students ceremonies. The students were also sent home and only allowed back a week to the start of their NECO exams.

“The House Masters were also issued stringent warning letters and they were made to lose some allowances. We don’t condone misconduct in our college. In all of this, we kept the leadership of the Parent Teacher Association in the know,* he said.

To prevent a recurrence of such incident in the future, Oke said ahead of the resumption of a new session, the hostel for boys has been moved to where it would be adequately monitored.

He added that the management with the Lagos State Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Youth, the police and other investigating agencies.

Speaking on the matter, Sir Ndubuisi Udeagu, the PTA Chairman, said the management of the college did not hide anything from parents.

He noted that such a thing has never happened in the school where his children have been students for years.

He added that it was unfortunate that youthful exuberance had been turned into another issue.

Speaking in the same vein, Victor Anyali, Adewale Ogunlari and Judith Ekwebelem who are also parents, described Excel College as having zero tolerance for misconduct and non-conforming social behaviours.