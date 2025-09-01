Victor Boniface completes Werder Bremen loan transfer

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface has successfully completed a loan transfer to Bundesliga club Werder Bremen.

The 24-year-old forward, who has been with Bayer Leverkusen sealed his move after completing his medicals and all other formalities.

The loan deal until is expected to last until June 2026, with part of his salary covered.

Boniface joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2023 and played a key role in their Bundesliga-winning campaign, earning plaudits for his strength, link-up play, and eye for goal.

“I’m certain he can be a very important factor for us this season,” Bremen coach Horst Steffen said in a statement.

The deadline-day signing came after several failed transfer moves for the 24-year-old.

Boniface had been the subject of a reported 70 million euro ($81 million) offer from Al Nassr in January, but the deal fell through when the Saudi club opted to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa instead.

In August, Boniface was linked with a move to AC Milan but the deal fell through after he reportedly failed a medical, despite an agreement with Leverkusen.

Boniface is the latest member of that team to leave the club in this transfer window, along with Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka, Jonathan Tah, Jeremie Frimpong and coach Xabi Alonso.