VCDF, Akwa Ibom govt, SEEPCO renovate community school in Eastern Obolo

By Funmi Ajumobi

Education fosters informed citizens, reduces poverty, and promotes equality, ultimately laying the foundation for a more prosperous and sustainable world.

In line with this vision, Vcare for Development Foundation (VCDF), in collaboration with the Akwa Ibom State Government and with support from Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO), has completed a major renovation project at Community Secondary School, Iko Town, Eastern Obolo Local Government Area.

The project included the renovation of 18 classrooms across four blocks, eight offices, a library block, the construction of new male and female toilet facilities, elevated walkways, the rehabilitation of two boreholes, and the installation of solar power systems.

According to a statement signed by the VCDF management, the intervention was implemented as part of VCDF’s Model School Initiative Programme (MSI), a ground-breaking initiative created to demonstrate VCDF’s steadfast dedication to enhancing educational systems in underserved communities by changing the educational landscape through an emphasis on technical skills, inclusive educational management, and infrastructure support.

The initiative emphasize education as a pillar for social development and sustainability, thereby demonstrates SEEPCO’s commitment and dedication to furthering Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ubong Essien Umoh, represented the State Government at the commissioning, applauded VCDF for its partnership and dedication to advancing education in rural communities. He emphasized that the renovated facilities would enhance literacy levels and called on community leaders and the school management to safeguard the infrastructure against vandalism.

“I commend the foresight and commitment of Vcare for Development Foundation, alongside the support from Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Ltd, in making public schools more attractive.



This initiative aligns with the vision of His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, under the broader Arise Agenda,” Prof. Umoh stated.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman of the State Secondary Education Board, Dr. Ekaete Okon, praised the intervention and urged teachers to make the most of the upgraded facilities to enhance teaching and learning outcomes.

“They have renovated and constructed new infrastructure for the school, which aligns with the Education component of His Excellency’s Arise Agenda. I encourage the principal and staff of this school to safeguard these facilities and put them to effective use,” Dr. Okon remarked.

The school Principal, Dr. Ekerette Akpan, alongside teachers and students, also applauded the gesture, noting that the upgraded facilities would significantly enhance learning and greatly improve education. However, they made a request for more assistance in building a drainage system to deal with the ongoing flooding on school property.

Student leaders, represented by the head boy and head girl, also expressed their gratitude to VCDF, emphasizing that the new classroom blocks had provided the school with a “much-needed facelift.”

The collaboration at Community Secondary School, Iko, reflects VCDF’s conviction that quality education including infrastructural support, teaching learning materials, and capacity building of teachers and enabling conducive learning environment for students is an investment not only in young people but also in the long-term sustainability and well-being of society.

As one of Africa’s leading exploration and production companies, SEEPCO has continually shown a strong commitment to promoting sustainable education within rural communities through VCDF and various other groundbreaking initiatives.

Vanguard News