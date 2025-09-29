Varsities: We don’t believe in going on strike — CONUA

…Says it is counterproductive

By Adesina Wahab

The Congress of University Academics, CONUA, has reaffirmed its position in rejecting strike as an instrument of engagement with authorities of public universities, saying it does not yield sustainable results.

The position of the union was contained in a statement by the National President, Dr. Niyi Sunmonu, yesterday.

The statement noted that reaffirming the union’s position was taken after a series of congresses by its branches nationwide.

It read: “The Congress of University Academics, CONUA, after a series of congresses held nationwide between 18 and 24 September 2025, has reviewed the current situation in the Nigerian university system and wishes to make its position clear regarding strike actions.

“From the deliberations across the union, there is a strong and consistent rejection of strike as an instrument of engagement.

‘’The overwhelming view is that strikes have historically failed to yield meaningful or sustainable results, and instead have inflicted deep harm on the university system, students, parents, and the nation at large.

“CONUA therefore firmly reaffirms the following: Commitment to Dialogue and Collective Bargaining: The Union will continue to prioritize peaceful resolution, constructive discussions, and negotiations with relevant authorities as the only sustainable pathway to addressing the challenges of university academics.

“Respect for Institutional Recognition: The Union acknowledges with appreciation the formal recognition granted by the Federal Government. It believes it would be counterproductive and against the spirit of responsible engagement to resort to strikes at this time, particularly when channels of dialogue are open and accessible.

“Constructive Engagement as an Alternative: While noting that some of its concerns may align with those of sister unions, CONUA’s approach remains distinct.”

The Union shall not embark on industrial action over matters where it has not been fully engaged or consulted. Instead, it will continue to advocate for reasoned dialogue, proactive negotiation, and evidence based solutions.

“In conclusion, CONUA reiterates that the nation’s universities require stability, focus, and a forward looking culture of problem-solving, not recurring cycles of strikes. The Union will stay true to its founding principles of academic responsibility, dignity, and constructive partnership with all stakeholders for the greater good of Nigerian education.’’