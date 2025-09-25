Vandalism: PINL employs 35,000 Niger Delta Youths in pipeline surveillance

…As Nigeria’s Gas Production Rises to 7.59bscf in July

Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), operators of surveillance activities on the Eastern Corridor of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), says it has engaged over 35,000 youths from the Niger Delta region to safeguard oil infrastructure and other critical national assets.

This development comes as Nigeria’s daily gas production rose to 7.59 billion standard cubic feet (bscf) in July, according to data released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Dr. Akpos Mezeh, General Manager, Community Relations and Stakeholders Engagement at PINL, announced the employment figures during the company’s monthly stakeholders’ meeting with host communities in Port Harcourt. He said the expansion of surveillance to gas assets in the Eastern Corridor has created more job opportunities for youths.

“At PINL, while our primary mandate is to secure the Trans Niger Pipeline, we have expanded our scope to include other oil and gas facilities, including gas lines in the Eastern Corridor. This expansion aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Today, PINL provides direct employment to over 35,000 youths across the Niger Delta and oil-bearing communities,” Mezeh stated.

He commended the Federal Government for its commitment to tackling unemployment through surveillance contracts and urged state and local governments to create additional opportunities for Niger Delta youths.

Giving a scorecard of operations, Mezeh disclosed that in the last one month, the company recorded zero infractions on the TNP, uninterrupted operations in the Eastern Corridor, and relative peace in host communities. He noted that crude oil losses had dropped to a 16-year low, attributing the feat to community collaboration.

He, however, confirmed that there were attempted breaches of the TNP at Bonny and Eteo (Eleme LGA), which were foiled by a combined team of security personnel. Suspected vandals arrested in Ikata and Ogbo communities are currently facing prosecution by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Despite successes, Mezeh expressed concern over community leadership disputes and instances of stakeholder connivance that still threaten smooth operations. He assured that PINL would continue partnering with ONSA, NNPCL, and other relevant agencies to find lasting solutions.

Meanwhile, stakeholders from host communities lauded PINL’s efforts. Comrade Emeni Ibe, President-General of the Orashi People’s Congress, and Engr. Orr Sunday Orr, Eleme Coordinator of the Ogoni Oil and Gas Host Communities Youths Forum, said PINL’s interventions have drastically reduced vandalism, oil theft, and illegal bunkering in the region.

Both leaders passed a vote of confidence on the company, describing its employment of 35,000 youths as a game-changer in tackling unemployment and fostering peace in host communities.

On the production side, NUPRC reported that Nigeria’s average daily gas output of 7.59 bscf in July represents an 8.58% increase compared to the 6.99 bscfd recorded in 2024 and a 9.84% rise from 6.91 bscfd in 2023. The Commission also noted that gas flaring fell to 7.16% in July 2025, down from 7.55% in 2024 and 7.38% in 2023, underscoring its drive to boost output while advancing its 2030 zero-flare commitment.