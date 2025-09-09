Utomi to Chair Asonye’s book launch in Owerri

A political economist and management expert, Prof. Pat Utomi has been announced as the chairman of the occasion for the official launch of the book titled: “A Life of Gratitude” written by Ibe Asonye (Asonnet).

Asonye disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Owerri, about the event.

He hinted that the event, which will take place on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Immaculate Royal Hotel, PH Road, Opposite House of Assembly, Owerri, Imo State, will also feature the Founder of ABC Transport, Mr. Frank Nneji, OON, as Co-Chairman.

In addition, the former Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, CON, KSC, will grace the occasion as the Special Guest of Honour.

The launch promises to be a gathering of distinguished personalities from across Nigeria, reflecting the wide recognition of Asonye’s contributions in literature and public life.