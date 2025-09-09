Use FOI to fight corruption, CTA tells Nigerians

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has urged Nigerians to use the Freedom of Information Act (FOI) as a tool to fight corruption and hold leaders accountable, as it closed the Strengthening Accountability and Governance in Nigeria Initiative (SAGNI) project in Abuja.

The 12-month project, launched in October 2024 with support from the European Union through International IDEA under the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) programme, was implemented in the Federal Capital Territory, Anambra and Edo States.

Executive Director of CTA, Engr. Faith Nwadishi, said the initiative recorded gains in awareness creation, institutional capacity building and use of the FOI to demand transparency.

“The FOIA empowers citizens to demand transparency and accountability from government institutions,” she said. “We have seen communities demand accountability, journalists uncover stories that matter, and civil society organisations push governance to serve the people better.”

Nwadishi said the project coincided with a Supreme Court ruling in April 2025 that clarified jurisdictional ambiguities and strengthened state-level FOI implementation. She also cited directives from the Head of Service that improved compliance with FOI requests.

She added that while SAGNI had ended, the campaign for transparency and accountability must continue.

“The FOIA is here with us. Let us continue to use it to demand better governance and hold leaders accountable, even when corruption fights back,” she said.

Speaking at the event, Edo State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Samsung Osagie said following the Supreme Court ruling, the state has taken steps to commence the implementation of the law across its agencies and parastatals.

He said: “On the Supreme Court judgement on the FOI Act which has stated simply that the Act applies to all levels and all tiers and all institutions of government, I’m happy to report that we are taking adequate steps to enforce the all-important legislation for all ministries, departments and agencies for the purposes of ensuring transparency and accountability in governance”.

Also speaking, the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Anambra State, Ngozi Iwuno said the successes recorded over the past 12 months “are not just a win for the CTA, but a significant victory for the citizens of Nigeria, particularly those in the Federal Capital Territory, Edo State states, and my own state, Anambra State. This project has laid a foundation for a more open and responsible public service, and for that we should all be immensely proud”.