US Open final pushed back 30 minutes for Trump’s arrival

The start of Sunday’s US Open final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz was delayed by 30 minutes, organizers said, due to tighter security measures enforced with President Donald Trump in attendance.

“As a result of the security measures in place, and to ensure that fans have additional time to get to their seats, we have pushed the start time of today’s match to 2:30 pm ET,” the USTA said in a statement.

Trump’s presence at the Grand Slam tennis tournament is the latest in a list of high-profile sports outings since beginning his new term.

It will mark Trump’s first appearance at Flushing Meadows since 2015 — when the then-presidential candidate and his wife Melania were booed on arrival by the crowd.

Vanguard News