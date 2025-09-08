US further tightens rules for immigrant visa

…Applicants to hold interviews in home country

By Nkiruka Nnorom, with agency reports

UNITED States Department of State, DoS, has said that starting November 1, 2025, all immigrant visa applicants must attend their interviews in the consular district where they live or, if requested, in their country of nationality.

Right now, applicants can choose where to go for their visa interview. But under the new rule, that flexibility will end.

The DOS explained the change is part of the Trump administration’s effort to tighten immigration rules and increase oversight.

What the new rule means

All immigrant visa categories are affected, including family- and job-based visas, as well as Diversity Visa lottery winners.

“Rare exceptions” may be made for humanitarian or medical emergencies, but no details were given.

For countries where U.S. embassies are closed or visa services suspended, the DOS has chosen other locations where applicants must go.

For families and employers

Families may face longer wait times, higher travel costs, and tougher documentation requirements. U.S. companies that sponsor immigrant workers could also deal with delays and higher expenses if workers must travel to third countries for interviews.

The DOS said “most applicants will not have their interviews canceled or moved,” but lawyers advised families and businesses to plan ahead to avoid setbacks.