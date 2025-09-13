Lagos building collapse: One dead, 8 rescued

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

One person reportedly died, while eight trapped victims (all adults male construction workers) were rescued by men of the Lagos State emergency team from the rubble of the collapsed four-storey building at 333 Borno Way, Alagomeji, Ebute-Metta, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area of the state.

Recall that the unfortunate incident, which occurred on Friday evening, caused panic among residents as they scampered for safety.

… gas leakage

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has allayed the public fear on passive gas pipeline leakage, with odour that pervaded Ikeja axis on Friday evening.

The service said the situation had been brought under control without any record of actualities.

The Deputy Controller General, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Olajide Ogabi, confirmed the developments to Vanguard.

According to Ogabi, all reported eight trapped victims were rescued alive as at 5a.m. on Saturday and presently receiving treatment in hospital.

He added that search-and-rescue reached ground zero, while evacuation of the rubble continued.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, confirmed that a yet to be identified body was later recovered dead and deposited at the morgue for further investigation.

The recovered body was captured on NEMA official X handle as the bagged body was been convey away to the morgue.

The four-storey building under construction suddenly collapsed at about 8p.m. on Friday as reported before the intervention of first responders.

Lagos has all relevant emergency responders including the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Nigeria Police, Lagos State Command, among others at the scene for the rescue mission.

“Further updates will be communicated as situation unfolds, please,” Ogabi stated.

On the leaked gas pipeline, Ogabi explained that the exercise which was a routine decongestion of gaseous particles by Axxela Group the parent company of Gaslink, owners of gas pipeline lines supplying the corridors had assured that the effect had been neutralized eliminating possible danger. Moreover, crews of Fire and Rescue are on standby patrol of the axis on safety precautions.

He, therefore, urged the public to exercise caution and go about their normal lawful businesses without fear as the situation is under control, assuring that the saturated air will fizzle out gradually.