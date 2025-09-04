UNN Maritime Institute expands programmes, unveils research journal

By Chinedu Adonu

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), through its Institute of Maritime Studies, has announced major expansions in its academic programmes and research initiatives.

Director of the Institute, Prof. Florence Orabueze, disclosed this on Wednesday at a two-day capacity-building workshop held at the university’s Enugu Campus.

She revealed that the institute has introduced five new postgraduate programmes in Maritime Blue Economy, Maritime Disaster Risk Management, Maritime Economics and Trade, Marine Ocean Engineering, and Maritime Cruise Tourism, Health, and Hospitality Management.

According to her, the new offerings, which include PGD, M.Sc., and Ph.D. programmes, are designed to equip students with globally relevant skills and enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness in the maritime sector.

“The Institute under my leadership has expanded its curriculum to include five new programmes, from certification to Ph.D. level, providing broad-based opportunities for candidates passionate about building academic and professional careers in the maritime industry,” Orabueze said.

She also announced the launch of the institute’s maiden research publication, The University of Nigeria Maritime Studies and Research Journal, which seeks to advance local and international maritime scholarship.

The workshop, themed “Retraining the Trainers: Fostering a Culture of Academic Excellence,” emphasized the importance of updating teaching methodologies in line with global best practices. Prof. Orabueze underscored the need for continuous professional development to sustain quality maritime education.

Vice Chancellor of UNN, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, represented by Prof. Robinson Onuora Ugwoke, Dean, Faculty of Business Administration, described the expansion as strategic to Nigeria’s maritime development.

“Maritime Studies is relatively new in UNN, but globally it is fast-growing. Any institution aspiring to remain relevant must embrace it. Graduates from this institute will not be jobless because the maritime sector is fertile and not overcrowded,” Ortuanya said.

About 50 participants are taking part in the two-day training, aimed at strengthening teaching capacity and promoting academic excellence within and beyond the institute.