UNN Bonfire Tragedy: Two suspects arraigned, remanded for murder, conspiracy

By Alumona Ukwueze

NSUKKA — The Enugu State Police Command has arraigned two men, Ezema Onyedikachi (27) and Ugwu Chigozie Anthony (21), over the alleged murder of 29-year-old Nweze Chiebonam during a bonfire night event at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Police spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Thursday, said the suspects were charged with conspiracy and murder, and have been remanded in correctional custody.

The incident occurred on September 12, 2025, during a bonfire organised by the Faculty of Arts, Department of Archaeology and Heritage Studies.

According to police investigations, trouble began when Anthony’s vehicle had a minor collision with that of the deceased as attendees were leaving the venue around 3 a.m. Although the matter was initially resolved, the suspects later allegedly conspired and armed themselves with a dagger before attacking Chiebonam.

Investigators said Onyedikachi fatally stabbed the victim in the chest after receiving the weapon from Anthony. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where doctors confirmed him dead. Police also recovered the dagger used in the attack.

Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mamman Bitrus Giwa, described the killing as “unfortunate and avoidable,” while urging youths to embrace peaceful conflict resolution and shun violence.