UNN bans social activities on campus beyond 6pm

The Management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has banned all social activities on campus that will extend beyond 6 pm.

The directive is contained in a statement signed by Mr Inya Egwu, the Acting Public Relations Officer of the university.

The directive, the university stated, became necessary due to the unfortunate incident that occurred at UNN on September 12.

NAN reports that a businessman identified as Chiebonam Nweze, Aka, Power-Autos, was said to have been stabbed to death.

Nweze was a guest during a bonfire night organised by the students’ association of the Department of Archaeology and Heritage Studies, UNN.

”Henceforth, the UNN management has directed that all such activities must be held strictly during the daytime and under the supervision of the University Security Unit.

” Social events of any kind will not be permitted on our campuses beyond 6:00 p.m. henceforth, ” the management said.

The management said that it was unfortunate that the fire event was hijacked by miscreants from a neighbouring community, who instigated violence.

The management assured the public that UNN remains fully committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all members of its community and would continue to take every necessary measure to prevent a recurrence of such incident. (NAN)