United Nations at 80: Still relevant?

The continued relevance of the United Nations Organisation, UN, is a topic of endless debates around the world. This issue is even more topical, as the 193-member universal organisation clocks 80 this year.

The UN came into effect when member nations (made up of independent, sovereign states) signed the United Nations Charter on June 26, 1945. After the end of the Second World War, the victorious Allied Powers replaced the League of Nations with the United Nations, to maintain international peace and as much as possible, prevent conflicts.

The UN promotes friendly relationships and cooperation among nations and has been involved in efforts to foster equal rights and self-determination. It harmonises actions of nations to achieve universal goals and provides platforms for international cooperation on trade, health, education, social and cultural developments.

The United Nations organs, such as the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP; UNICEF, UNESCO, WHO, ICC and many others, have continued to play leading roles in helping raise the human conditions, especially in poorer, developing countries. The UN’s role during periods of universal pandemics such as the recent COVID-19 worldwide disaster, has proved invaluable.

After 80 years, by far the greatest achievement of the United Nations is setting and moderating the conventions that have prevented a nuclear holocaust so far. Also, the veto power of the five Permanent Security Council countries – USA, Russia, China, UK and France – though often criticised, has helped balance interests among them. There are ongoing debates as to the need to expand the membership of the Council to accommodate the Third World.

The UN is currently challenged on many fronts. As the world’s population increases and problems grow in complexity, it is facing serious funding gaps. For instance, the Organisation will be forced to slash $500m from its core 2026 budget and lay off 3,000 of its 35,000 staff.

Much of this dwindling fortune is as a result of failure of member states to pay their dues, or deliberate de-funding by major powers as a result of growing ideological differences between them and the UN.

Also, the belief in a more connected world presents the UN with complex challenges and opportunities, creating a greater need for multilateral cooperation on global issues like climate change, financial crises, and human rights.

The UN has also been accused of not paying equal attention or according needful urgency to conflicts and suffering in Africa, East Asia and Latin America as it does those in Europe and the Middle East.

The global body urgently needs to fully regain its driving seat towards the prevention of conflicts and proliferation of nuclear armament. It must remain a moderator in ideological matters and purge itself of perceived bias in handling testy situations.

Long live the UN!