Under-fire Amorim accepts criticism as Man Utd crash at Brentford

Ruben Amorim said he would not try to protect himself or his players from the mounting pressure after Manchester United crashed to a dismal 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Saturday.

Lacklustre United’s third loss in six Premier League games this season has left Amorim fighting to avoid the sack.

Amorim’s side were punished for shambolic defending as Igor Thiago netted twice in the first half.

Benjamin Sesko, signed from Leipzig in the summer, bagged his first goal for United before half-time.

But Amorim’s misery mounted when United captain Bruno Fernandes had a second-half penalty saved by Caoimhin Kelleher before Mathias Jensen struck in stoppage time.

After Jensen’s decisive goal, Amorim had to endure chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” from jubilant Brentford fans at the Gtech Community Stadium.

“Ups and downs, when you win you feel the momentum is here,” said Amorim, who is still waiting to record successive league wins since taking charge in November.

“When you lose you go back to the same place and fight for the one win that can help you to create the momentum.

“I am always doing my job. If I win I’m in different state of mind, but I am always confident because I know what to do.

“I am trying to do my best for the club and the team, thinking what is the best to win the next game. Not to protect the players or myself, win the next game and create the momentum.”

Brentford might have been reduced to 10 men for the final 20 minutes when Nathan Collins dragged down former Bees striker Bryan Mbeumo.

But referee Craig Pawson deemed a spot-kick sufficient punishment and Collins did not see red, despite the defender not appearing to have any intention to play the ball.

“The referee told me Bryan is not in control of the ball. I think he is not in control of the ball because he was pulled. But that is the decision and I do not want to focus on the referee,” Amorim said.

– ‘We never settled down’ –

Amorim was reportedly backed by United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe during a recent meeting at the club’s training ground.

But Ratcliffe’s support could be wavering after United’s latest ignominious loss.

The former Sporting Lisbon boss was regarded as one of the brightest young coaches in Europe when he arrived to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag.

But Amorim has found it impossible to lift United out of the malaise that has gripped them since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 after winning their most recent Premier League title.

Amorim presided over United’s worst top-flight season since 1973-74 and watched as they slumped to a limp 1-0 defeat against Tottenham in the Europa League final last season.

Ratcliffe gave Amorim over £250 million to spend on Sesko, Matheus Cunha and former Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo in a bid to revitalise his spluttering attack.

United have made a miserable start despite that investment, losing to Arsenal, Manchester City and Brentford, as well as suffering a humiliating League Cup loss at fourth tier Grimsby.

Amorim conceded United have a host of problems to solve before result can improve.

“The penalty in the second half changed things, but we never settled down. Possession and control of the game was never there, so we lost,” he said.

“We need to work on a lot of things and my biggest concern is we did not settle down in the game, missed a lot of crosses in final third, and suffered from transitions.

“We play the game of Brentford and when you play the opponents’ game it is harder to win.”

