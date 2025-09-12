UITH doctors begin 5-day strike over unmet demands

The Association of Resident Doctors, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (ARD-UITH), on Friday commenced a five-day warning strike as part of a coordinated nationwide effort to advocate for improved conditions in the health sector.

Speaking with Newsmen in Ilorin, ARD-UITH President, Dr Mariam Shiru, said the action aligned with ongoing efforts by the national body to engage the Federal Government.

She explained that those efforts focused on addressing long-standing issues affecting resident doctors across the country.

She acknowledged the government’s previous engagements, including several meetings and the inauguration of a committee, but noted that progress had been limited.

“Out of seven months of outstanding arrears, two have been settled, although disbursements have been inconsistent across centres.

“This is not about new allowances but long-standing entitlements. While the government has indicated that funds are available, the implementation has been slow,” she said.

Shiru also emphasised the importance of timely action to retain medical professionals in the country and reduce the ongoing brain drain.

According to NARD, many resident doctors are still awaiting payment of their 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund.

In addition, five months of arrears tied to the revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, 25 per cent/35 per cent are yet to be paid.