U20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles name final squad, key players missing

Preparations for Nigeria’s Flying Eagles ahead of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup have been hit by key players’ withdrawals.

French club Stade Reims and Germany’s Hoffenheim have refused to release Nigerian players for the competition, which is not on FIFA’s official calendar.

This allows clubs to withhold players from international duty.

NAN reports that Emmanuel Chukwu and Precious Benjamin, both with Hoffenheim, will miss the tournament in Chile after the club turned down a request from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Ibrahim Hafiz, a striker with Stade Reims, is also unavailable after the French side declined to release him.

All three players are considered key prospects for the team.

Head coach Aliyu Zubairu has adjusted his plans and named a final 21-man squad without several overseas-based players.

Enyimba winger Clinton Jephta, along with Bidemi Amole and Divine Oliseh, who featured at the U-20 WAFU B qualifiers in Togo, were left out.

Team captain Daniel Bameyi headlines the squad. Over 10 players named have participated in recent training camps and friendly matches.

New inclusions include Israel Ayuma, Ebenezer Harcourt, Charles Agada, Auwal Ibrahim, Kparobo Arierhi, Tahir Maigana, and Odinaka Okoro.

Adamu Maigari, a regular fullback, was ruled out due to a knee injury.

NAN also reports that the team departed Abuja for Chile on Sunday night.

Norway-based midfielder Daniel Daga is expected to join the squad in Chile ahead of their opening match.

The Flying Eagles will aim to improve on recent performances and compete strongly for the title when the tournament kicks off later this month.

The tournament which kicks off on Sept. 27 will end on Oct. 20 in Chile.

NAN reports that Nigeria are seeking their first FIFA U-20 World Cup title after reaching the final in both 1989 and 2005.

At Argentina 2023, they were knocked out by Korea Republic in the quarter-finals. (NAN)