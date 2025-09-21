Two Years Gone: “A legacy still lightening the way” – Daughter praises father

The Founder and CEO of the Courageous Girls Women and Children Initiative (CGWCI), Ms. Uyoyou Courage Ayovuata, has paid glowing tribute to her late father, Mr. Ayovuata Ogero Richard, on the second anniversary of his passing.

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 21, 2025, in Igbide, Isoko South LGA of Delta State, Ms. Ayovuata, a gender advocate, described her father as “a pillar of peace, unity, and purpose whose legacy continues to inspire progress and transformation in society.”

She recalled that her father passed away on September 21, 2023—coinciding with the International Day of Peace—and was laid to rest in a celebration of life that drew dignitaries from Delta State and beyond.

Honouring his memory, Ms. Ayovuata said her father’s life was defined by humility, discipline, and integrity. Rising from a humble beginning as a sanitary inspector, he climbed the civil service ladder to become the first from Igbide community to attain Grade Level 017, a feat she described as a beacon of possibility for his people.

Beyond career achievements, she highlighted his humanitarian works, including feeding the hungry, comforting widows, and supporting prisoners with dignity. He was also a staunch supporter of CGWCI’s green energy project, championing solar-powered healthcare initiatives and training young Nigerians in renewable energy skills.

Ms. Ayovuata praised his unyielding stand against corruption, quoting him as saying: “The moment you accept a bribe, you sell your soul. Integrity may not feed you today, but it will sustain your name for generations.”

She further described him as a loving father, caring husband, dependable friend, and spiritual leader who nurtured his family in the love of God, instilling values of truth, humility, and hard work.

Reflecting on his enduring impact, she declared: “Two years on, the world may have moved forward, but those touched by his life know that something irreplaceable is gone. Yet, even in his absence, he leads still. His values echo louder than ever. His legacy walks among us.”

Ms. Ayovuata concluded her tribute by calling her father “a man of honour in a world starving for it,” praying for his eternal rest, and vowing to carry forward his vision through her life and mission.