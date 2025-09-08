TUC to Dangote: Stop attacking workers or face nationwide shutdown

Aliko Dangote

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — The Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria on Monday urged the Dangote Group to address complaints raised by its affiliate unions or risk a nationwide shutdown by organized labour.

In a statement signed by TUC President, Comrade Festus Osifo, and Secretary-General, Dr. Nuhu Toro, the congress said it had received reports from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) concerning alleged unresolved labour issues within the group.

The TUC also noted that the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (CANMPSSAN) and the Textile, Garment and Tailoring Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (TGTSSAN) had raised similar concerns.

The statement read in part: “We call on the Dangote Group to address the complaints of PENGASSAN and NUPENG fully, and to respect the rights of workers to unionize under their respective associations.”

The congress warned that failure to resolve the matter would attract solidarity action from TUC affiliates nationwide, adding that it was prepared to work in concert with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to defend the rights of workers.

“This is not an appeal, but a final warning,” the TUC leadership said. “An injury to one is an injury to all.”