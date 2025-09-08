TUC threatens nationwide strike over 5% petroleum tax

Trade Union Congress of Nigeria.

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike if the Federal Government fails to withdraw its proposed five percent tax on petroleum products.

Mr. Festus Osifo, TUC President General, stated this in a joint statement he signed with Mr. Nuhu Toro, General Secretary of the union, on Monday in Abuja.

TUC described the policy as “economic wickedness” against already overburdened citizens battling subsidy removal, soaring fuel prices, food inflation, and a weakening naira.

“To now introduce another levy is to deliberately compound suffering, cripple businesses, and push millions of citizens deeper into poverty.

“Nigerians cannot continue to be used as sacrificial lambs for economic experiments and the tax proposal is anti-people, unacceptable,” the union said.

The TUC therefore urged the Federal Government to immediately stop the anti-people’s plan in its entirety.

It added that the failure to do so would leave us with no option but to mobilise Nigerians and the masses for a total nationwide resistance.

“Strike action is firmly on the table if government dares to ignore this warning and go ahead to implement this policy,” it said.

The TUC further directed all state councils, affiliates, and structures to remain vigilant and await further communication that could culminate in decisive action.

The union further called on civil society groups, professional bodies, student unions, faith leaders, and market associations to join in solidarity against what it described as an unjust economic policy.

“Enough is enough. Nigerians deserve economic justice, not endless punishment,” it said.

Meanwhile, in another statement, the TUC also condemned alleged anti-labour practices, intimidation, and harassment of workers across Dangote Group companies.

It should be recalled that NUPENG has accused Dangote companies of denying workers their right to unionize and assaulting their dignity through persistent intimidation.

“We will not fold our arms while Dangote treats Nigerian workers as slaves in their own country. No employer, no matter how wealthy, will be allowed to trample on labour,” the statement said.

The union therefore, urged Dangote to address the complaints of PENGASSAN and NUPENG, and also to recognise the rights of all affected unions immediately and unconditionally.

It said that failure to comply, would trigger nationwide solidarity action, with TUC and its affiliates standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

“This is not an appeal. It is a final warning. An injury to one is an injury to all. Touch PENGASSAN, CANMPSSAN, TGTSSAN, and NUPENG, you touch the entire labour movement,” it added.

Vanguard News