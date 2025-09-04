Trump to deport more than 250,000 migrants protected by Biden

The Trump administration will end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than 256,000 Venezuelans, clearing the way for deportations.

The designation, first granted under President Joe Biden in 2021 and expanded in 2023, gave eligible migrants work permits and protection from removal.

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson said: “Weighing public safety, national security, migration factors, immigration policy, economic considerations, and foreign policy, it’s clear that allowing Venezuelan nationals to remain temporarily in the United States is not in America’s best interest.”

The spokesperson added: “Given Venezuela’s substantial role in driving irregular migration and the clear magnet effect created by Temporary Protected Status, maintaining or expanding TPS for Venezuelan nationals directly undermines the Trump Administration’s efforts to secure our southern border and manage migration effectively.”

TPS will expire September 10, though DHS noted “the termination will come into effect 60 days after the publication of the Federal Register notice.”

Pending applications—3,728 new and more than 102,000 renewals—will also be canceled.

Venezuelans who register their exit on the CBP Home app will receive a free flight, a $1,000 bonus, and potential future immigration opportunities.

The move follows a Supreme Court ruling allowing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to strip TPS despite earlier legal challenges. Trump had already terminated Biden’s 2023 TPS order in April, affecting 348,000 Venezuelans.

The decision also came a day after Trump announced a U.S. strike on a drug vessel from Venezuela, killing 11 suspected Tren de Aragua members. “You’ll see that we just, over the last few minutes literally shot out a boat, a drug-carrying boat,” Trump said, warning traffickers: “Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE!”

Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro condemned the U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean as “an extravagant, unjustifiable, immoral and absolutely criminal and bloody threat.”

