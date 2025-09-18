Trump moves to make U.S. citizenship harder with revised civics test

The Trump administration is moving to make it harder for immigrants to gain U.S. citizenship by reinstating a tougher version of the naturalization civics test first introduced in 2020.

The proposed changes would expand the pool of possible questions from 100 to 128 and require applicants to answer 12 out of 20 correctly to pass. The current test requires six correct answers out of 10.

Trump administration officials said the new test “will better assess an alien’s understanding of U.S. history, government, and English language,” and is part of a “multi-step overhaul” of the citizenship process to protect “traditional American culture and values.”

“We are doing everything in our power to make sure that anyone who is offered the privilege of becoming an American citizen fulfills their obligation to their new country,” said Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin as quoted by LATimes.

Immigration advocates have criticised the move as an attempt to limit legal immigration and impose ideological tests.

“The Trump administration lauding the privileges of becoming a U.S. citizen — while making it harder to obtain it — rings hollow,” said Jennifer Ibañez Whitlock of the National Immigration Law Center.

The announcement comes amid broader Trump administration efforts to tighten immigration policies, ramp up deportations, and increase vetting of immigrants’ social media for “anti-American ideologies or activities.”

Vanguard News