Troops kill terrorists plotting to hijack 8 humanitarian trucks in Borno

FILE IMAGE

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops fighting to rid the nation of terrorists and other criminal elements have foiled attempts by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists to hijack eight humanitarian trucks conveying food items and other relief materials from the Gubio-Damask road in Mobbar LGA of Borno State.

Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, while making this known on Friday, said: “During fire-fights that ensued on 3rd September, 2025, scores of the terrorists were neutralized while weapons, ammunition and motorcycles were recovered.”

He said, “Troops of Operation Hadin Kai from 3 – 11 September 2025, sustained the momentum by denying Boko Haram, ISWAP and JAS terrorists freedom of action in the North East region.

“Their effort led to the elimination of terrorists, their logistics suppliers, recovery of weapons, dismantling of their networks and support for safe resettlement of displaced persons and their safe return to farming activities.

“Troops conducted both kinetic and non-kinetic operations against terrorists in Bama, Gwoza, Mobbar, Chibok, Monguno and Marte LGAs of Borno State as well as Hong Mubi North and Geidam LGAs of Adamawa and Yobe States respectively.

“During the encounters, troops eliminated scores of terrorists, arrested 18 suspected terrorists accomplices, while 5 kidnapped victims were rescued.

“Additionally, from 3 – 10 September 2025, troops conducted operations in Askira Uba, Ngala, Kukawa, Magumeri and Chibok LGAs of Borno State as well as Madagali and Mubi South LGAs of Adamawa State.

During the encounters, 23 terrorists’ collaborators, informants and some drug peddlers were arrested.

“Logistics items, illicit drugs, vehicles, motorcycles and IED marking materials were also recovered from them. Recovered Items are in troops’ custody, while interrogation is ongoing.

“In the North West, t​roops of Operation Fasan Yamma up-scaled their operations which led to elimination of some terrorists and rescue of kidnapped victims.

“Between 3 – 11 September 2025, troops conducted offensive operations in Anka, Bukkuyum, Shinkafi, Tsafe and Maru LGAs of Zamfara State as well as Argungu and Tangaza LGAs of Kebbi and Sokoto State.

“Troops carried out operations in Mariga and Kankara LGAs of Niger and Katsina States respectively.

“During these operations, Several terrorists were killed through air bombardment, making the land forces mop up the terrorists during the operations.

“They arrested 14 of them and rescued 28 kidnapped victims.

“Relatedly, troops in conjunction with Nigeria Police and NDLEA personnel raided some identified black spots/criminals’ hideouts within Kaduna Metropolis and arrested 34 suspected criminals, as well as recovered some dangerous weapons, motorcycles, large quantities of illicit drugs and cannabis.

“Gallant troops responded to information about terrorist activities in Sabuwa, Sabon Birni, Rabah, Gudu and Shagari LGAs of Sokoto State as well as Kachia, Birnin Gwari, Rijau and Kontagora LGAs of Kaduna and Niger States respectively.

“During the encounters, troops eliminated some terrorists, arrested 11 of them, recovered arms and ammunition, while 19 kidnapped victims were rescued.

“In another development, 2 suspects were arrested on 8 September 2025 in a vehicle in possession of N15million in Shinkafi LGAs of Zamfara State.

“Investigation revealed that the money was meant for payment of ransom for their relations that were in kidnappers’ custody.

“Between 3 – 4 September 2025, our gallant troops responded to information about terrorist activities in Faskari, Matazu and Sabuwa LGAs of Katsina State as well as Tangaza and Augie LGAs of Sokoto and Kebbi State respectively.

“During the encounters, troops eliminated some terrorists, recovered arms and ammunition and 14 kidnapped victims.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Enduring Peace conducted offensive operations and responded to distress calls on terrorists’ activities in Riyom, Jos South, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Jos East LGAs of Plateau State as well as Jemaá, Sanga and Kafanchan LGAs of Kaduna State.

“During the firefights, troops killed some of the terrorists, arrested 16 criminals and rescued 5 kidnapped victims.

“Some weapons, ammunition, motorcycles and vehicles were recovered from them.

“​In another development, between 4 – 6 September 2025, troops arrested a wanted notorious extremist identified as Abdulrahman Bega and 4 others in Jos South, Barkin Ladi and Jos North LGAs of Plateau State as well as Kaura LGA of Kaduna State.

“​Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke conducted operations between 3- 10 September 2025, in Logo, Gwer West, Guma and Kwande LGAs of Benue State as well as Gashaka and Wukari LGAs of Taraba State.

“They furthered their operation to Kabba Bunu Lokoja and Ajaokuta LGAs of Kogi State as well as Bwari, AMAC and Gwagwalada Area Councils of the FCT.

“During the operations, troops eliminated some extremists and kidnappers, arrested 44 suspects and rescued 3 kidnapped hostages.

“They also recovered arms and ammunition, mobile phones, motorcycles and vehicles.

In the Niger Delta, troops of Operation Delta Safe foiled oil theft worth over Eleven Million Three Hundred and Ninety Nine Thousand Five Hundred Naira N11,399,500.00 comprising 9,760 litres of stolen crude oil, and 1,900 litres of DPK.

“Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 3 crude oil cooking ovens, 8 dugout pits, 4 boats, 4 storage tanks and 5 illegal refining sites.

“Furthermore, 13 oil thieves and other criminals were arrested, while assorted arms and ammunition were also recovered.

“Relatedly, between 3 – 9 September 2025, troops on offensive operations arrested 8 suspected criminals in Sapele LGA of Delta State as well as Yenagoa, Ekeremor and Ogbia LGAs of Bayelsa State.

“They also raided a kidnapper/sea pirates’ hideout in Bonny LGA, Rivers State and arrested the criminal. Weapons, ammunition, illicit drugs and vehicles were recovered from them.

“​In another development, troops arrested 2 high-profile IPOB/ESN extremists specialized in IED making identified as Onyeka Ezechukwu Arthur and Chukwudi Madaka in Oshimili South LGA of Delta State on 4 September 2025.

“In the South East, troops of Operation Udoka sustained offensive posture throughout the week under review.

“However, it is worthy to acknowledge the relative peace the people of South East region are enjoying following troops’ professional conduct.

“We will continue to protect our citizens in the region and prevent crimes and criminality.

Continuing, Major Gen Kangye said, “​The AFN and other security stakeholders will continue its operations across the country within the ambit of the law, giving due regard to human rights in line with global best practices.

“We remain focused in our determination to defeat terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminalities in the country in order to ensure the safety of all Nigerians.

“We are calling on all law-abiding citizens to go about their daily activities without fear of intimidation.

“We solicit for your continued support by sharing credible information to our troops in order to enhance the success of our operations.”