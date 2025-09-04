Troops kill terrorists, nab 85 suspects, rescue 66 victims – DHQ

File image

The Defence Headquarters says troops of the Armed Forces killed several terrorists, arrested 85 suspects and rescued 66 kidnap victims across the country in August.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye stated this while briefing newsmen on the operations of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja.

He said in the North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai eliminated scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters, arrested 15 suspects (including 13 collaborators, a gunrunner and a drug peddler) and rescued 8 kidnapped victims.

In the North West, troops neutralised terrorists in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kebbi and Katsina States, arrested 23 suspects and rescued 24 kidnapped victims.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Enduring Peace killed terrorists, arrested 7 criminals and rescued 2 kidnap victims. Another suspect was caught with N3 million ransom cash in Bassa LGA,” Kangye said.

He added that Operation Whirl Stroke in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, Kogi and the FCT arrested nine extremists and rescued 13 hostages.

Kangye said overall, the joint operations across all theatres recovered large quantities of arms, ammunition, vehicles, motorcycles and explosives.

“During the month under review, troops have continued to intensify joint operations aimed at neutralizing threats to national security, restoring stability, and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens,” he said.

Vanguard News