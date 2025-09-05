Troops kill 13 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno failed ambush

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have killed 13 Boko Haram terrorists during a failed ambush and IED attack on their convoy at Kareto, Mobbar LGA of Borno State.

Military sources said the incident occurred on September 3, while troops were escorting humanitarian trucks along the Gubio–Damasak road. The terrorists detonated two IEDs and opened fire, but the troops responded swiftly, overwhelming them with superior firepower.

Thirteen insurgents were neutralised, while others fled. Recovered items included eight AK-47 rifles, 10 magazines, large rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, detonating cords, and primed IEDs. A soldier was slightly injured, and two escort trucks were damaged.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army on Thursday buried the late Colonel Bello Umaru, Acting Commander of the 7 Division Military Intelligence Brigade, who died in his sleep on September 2 at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

The funeral, held with full military honours, was attended by senior officers, including the Theatre Commander OPHK, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, and representatives of Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum. Abubakar described the late officer as “a patriotic and gallant soldier who embodied the finest values of discipline, integrity, and service.”

Colonel Umaru, commissioned in 2002, had served in various operations and was regarded as a highly skilled intelligence officer.