Troops intercept trailer-load of fertilizer, fabric meant for terrosists in Niger

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have achieved a major breakthrough in counter-terrorism operations by intercepting a large consignment of logistics supplies concealed in a trailer along the Nguru–Gashua road in Yobe State.

A credible military source in Maiduguri disclosed on Friday that, acting on intelligence, troops under Operation DESERT SANITY IV intercepted a red 14-tyre trailer on September 16, 2025, at around 7:40 a.m. The vehicle was moved to a secured location and carefully offloaded.

Inspection later that day at 9:00 p.m. revealed 700 bags of NPK 20:10:10 fertilizer, which can be used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 27 cartons of assorted drugs, and nine cartons of normal saline solution—all concealed beneath bundles of fabric materials. The consignment was reportedly destined for Niger Republic, indicating cross-border terrorist supply networks.

The discovery followed an earlier interception at 10:30 a.m. the same day, when troops stopped two Sharon vehicles and another trailer carrying large quantities of fabrics and solar panels. Intelligence suggested that terrorists were attempting to acquire fabrics to produce uniforms for their fighters.

All drivers, motor boys, and recovered items are currently in custody, pending further investigation and the identification of consignees and consignors.

The Theatre Command assured the public that troops remain vigilant and committed to disrupting all supply chains sustaining terrorists in the region. Citizens are urged to provide timely information to assist security operations. The Military High Command has lauded the troops for their impressive performance.