Troops eliminate terrorists, arrest 20 suspects in nationwide operations – Army

Troops have intensified operations nationwide, killing scores of terrorists, nabbed 20 suspects and rescued kidnap victims in the last 24 hours across theatres.

A credible source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that troops also recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, motorcycles and stolen petroleum products.

He said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai foiled ISWAP/JAS attacks in Banki, Damboa and Biu areas of Borno and killed several of their fighters.

He added that 36 hand grenades, five RPG bombs, 700 rounds of ammunition, uniforms and logistics were captured.

According to him, troops also intercepted 32 bicycles and a truckload of NPK fertilizer suspected for terrorist use.

In the North Central, the source said the troops of Operation Enduring Peace rescued a kidnapped girl in Manchok, Kaduna State, while troops of Operation Whirl Stroke rescued another victim in Benue, recovering weapons and ammunition.

“Elsewhere, troops arrested kidnappers and armed robbers in Sokoto, Taraba, Kebbi and Plateau states, while in Cross River, a suspected cultist was caught with a roasted human leg.

“Troops also destroyed illegal oil sites in Rivers and bunkering facilities in Cross River.

“In all, the operations conducted between Sept. 19 and 22 led to the recovery of 10 AK-47 rifles, one FN rifle, five RPG bombs, 36 hand grenades, 39 motorcycles, 32 bicycles, explosives, chemicals and vehicles,” he said.

The army source said the tempo of operations would be sustained to deny terrorists and criminals freedom of action while boosting food security in line with the Federal Government’s agenda.

Vanguard News