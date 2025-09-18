Transformation of education sector: Okpebholo bags Platinum Award

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

By Adesina Wahab

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has been nominated for the prestigious Platinum Award as Education Ambassador, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the transformation of the education sector in Edo State.

The award is being conferred on him by the management of Independent Newspapers.

According to the management of Independent Newspapers, Governor Okpebholo’s investments, advocacy, and commitment to child education resonate across Nigeria, making him deserving of the Education Ambassador honour.

The Platinum Award ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, October 9, 2025, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event will feature a public lecture by Professor Barth Nnaji, while President Bola Tinubu, the Distinguished Guest of Honour, will confer posthumous legacy awards on Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, and Sir Ahmadu Bello.

Since assumption of office, Governor Okpebholo has prioritized education as a foundation for sustainable development.

With Dr. Paddy Iyamu, in charge as the Commissioner for Education, his administration has recruited over 600 new teachers and constructed/ renovated over 65 public schools across the state in eight months. He has also increased the subvention of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, from ₦40 million to ₦500 million, a decisive step that revived the institution and resolved long-standing crises.

In addition, Governor Okpebholo facilitated the induction of over 1,000 Medical and Nursing students who had been stranded for four years under the previous administration. He also addressed the eight-year AAU JAMB regularization bottleneck, thereby enabling over 1,000 students to regularise their admissions and qualify for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Scheme.

Currently, the government is building a 600-capacity hostel and a 1,500-capacity lecture theatre to further strengthen tertiary education infrastructure and across the state education eco system,the new minimum wage has been fully implemented with a N5,000 increment.

In collaboration with the NDDC, his administration has also facilitated the construction of a five km internal road in Usen Polytechnic after 23 years of its establishment, bringing relief to the Polytechnic community.

Additionally, in synergy with the Federal Government Nelfund programme, no child in any tertiary institution in Edo State is being sent home for fees making Education more or less free.

At the basic education level, Governor Monday Okpebholo has fully implemented the legacy of free primary education and also launched the “Edu Rescue initiative” aimed at bringing children on the streets back to school where they belong, ensuring that every Edo child has access to quality, tuition-free learning in a conducive environment.

In collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, Educert 2.0 was launched to eliminate certificate falsification, ensure digitalisation and authentication of all results as a result of the digital public infrastructure. With this all students and guardians can print all certificates online without paying a dime to anyone.

Indeed Senator Monday Okpebholo is driving change in a challenging world, making it easy for children to achieve their dreams and help their parents break the cycle of poverty