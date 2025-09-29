Transcorp Hilton renews partnership as JCI Aso turns 25

Transcorp Hilton Abuja has renewed its long-standing partnership with Junior Chamber International (JCI) Aso as the youth leadership and community development organisation marks 25 years of impact, growth and social transformation.

The renewed partnership, sealed with a fresh five-year memorandum of understanding, was announced on Wednesday during a press briefing to commemorate JCI Aso’s silver jubilee in Abuja.

Chairman of the Anniversary Committee, JCI Senator Abayomi Oladipupo Abdulateef, described the milestone as a celebration of perseverance, service, and shared vision.

“For 25 years, JCI Aso has been driven by passion, faced numerous challenges, recorded significant successes, and touched countless lives,” Abdulateef said.

“Our focus now is how to sustain this legacy over the next 25 years and deepen our community impact.”

He noted that the organisation had evolved into one of the most respected local chapters of JCI in Nigeria, building a reputation for leadership development, civic responsibility and youth empowerment.

JCI Aso’s 2025 President, JCIN Ambassador Felix Akinyemi Sunday, said the organisation’s strength lay in its values — empathy, inclusiveness and collaboration.

“Whatever we do is rooted in JCI’s core principles. We make decisions collectively, ensuring that every member has a voice and a role in shaping our direction,” he explained.

According to him, the anniversary is not just a celebration of the past but also a commitment to carrying every member along in shaping the organisation’s future.

Former JCI Aso President, Senator Oluwarotimi Adewole, reflected on the organisation’s early days, describing how a small group of members built a strong culture of integrity, credibility and friendship.

“Our strength has been consistency — in leadership, in support, and in staying true to our principles,” Adewole said.

“Today, ASO has grown beyond what we imagined. We are proud of the past, but even more hopeful about the future.”

For Transcorp Hilton, the partnership with JCI Aso is more than a sponsorship — it is a shared mission.

Chukwudi Amadi, Groups, Conference and Events Manager at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, said the relationship, now over two decades old, had delivered tangible results in youth development, social impact and community projects.

“The partnership has grown stronger every year,” Amadi noted.

“With this new five-year agreement, we are looking to expand our collaboration beyond events — into projects that directly benefit young people, women, children, and vulnerable groups.”

He emphasised that the renewed deal would focus on implementing visible development initiatives that go beyond corporate boardrooms and reach communities across Nigeria.

JCI Senator Richard Ojo, a former president of the organisation, said JCI Aso’s legacy was most visible in the calibre of leaders it had produced over the years.

“Passing through JCI Aso transforms you. Our members become stronger leaders, better communicators, and more engaged citizens,” Ojo said.

He added that JCI Aso had produced global change-makers, including several graduates of the prestigious JCI World Academy in Japan — a testament to the organisation’s leadership pipeline.