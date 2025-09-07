Traditional institution key instruments for peace, progress – Tinubu

Representative of the President, Sen George Akume receiving the Igede traditional attire/regalia

..bags Igede Chieftaincy title, announces award of Oju-Ogoja road contract

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

President Bola Tinubu has said that the traditional institution remains an instrument for peace, unity and progress in the country and would continute to play critical roles in the development and peace building processes in every part of the country.

The President who made the assertion at the 2025 Igede Agba Cultural Festival held in Oju, Oju Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state commended the Igede Traditional Council for painstakingly preserving the New Yam festival, “which has remained a beacon of unity amongst Igede sons and daughters.”

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, the President commended the Igede people for preserving the cultural celebration in the last 68 years.

The Special Adviser to the SGF on Public Affairs, Terrence Kuanum, in a statement in Makurdi stated that the President also lauded the Igede Traditional Council for inviting him to the unique celebration which he noted demonstrates the rich cultural heritage of the Igede people.

While lauding the people for the conservation of their culture and tradition, the President said: “Your Royal Highness the Adiharu of Igede, CP Oga Ero (retd) I wish to commend you very specially for hosting yet another successful edition of this rich cultural festival (the Igede Agba New Yam Festival).

“His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu in who’s stead I speak at this occasion, has asked me to congratulate you and also inform you that he appreciates the special invitation extended him to be part of this historic event today.”

He informed gathering that under the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration, all sections of the country were experiencing rapid growth and development, through the various sectors of the economy.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu has been able to touch on every region of the country, with the economy growing on a positive trajectory as both the base and superstructure are accelerating rapidly.

“Benue state has benefited so much from the President Tinubu-led government with juicy appointments and physical infrastructures, with more still in the pipeline. He asked me to announce to you at this occasion that contract has been awarded for the construction of Oju-Ogoja Road. And to whom much is given, much is expected,” he said.

Earlier, the Adiharu of Igede, HRH CP Oga Ero (retd) thanked the President for honouring his invitation and also appreciated him for connecting Benue to the national government through the SGF and other juicy appointments given to indegenes of the state.

“Your Excellency Sir, I and my entire kingdom are very grateful to you for honouring our humble invitation to be part of this year’s celebration of our rich cultural heritage.

“We are overwhelmed with joy to receive the news of the award for the construction of Oju-Ogoja Road. This road has been a nightmare to us over the years until your government graciously came to our rescue. We are indeed gratefu,” he said.

Other notable dignitaries who spoke at the event included the Benue state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Austin Agada, Mr. David Ogewu representing Oju/Obi Federal Constituency in the National Assembly and the Central Planning Committee Chairman, Benjamin Akobo

They thanked the President for finding Igede son worthy to be Permanent Secretary and a Director General, and described the impact of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, social scheme being disbursed as unprecedented.

The high point of the celebration was the conferment of a Chieftaincy title on the President.

It was gathered that the Agba celebration which was first held at Ihigile Market in September 1957 is usually a time for stock taking for members of the community.