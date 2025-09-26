Tottenham reject interest in reported record £4.5bn sale

Tottenham’s owners have “unequivocally rejected” an expression of interest to buy the club from American tech entrepreneur Brooklyn Earick, despite reports of a record bid for a Premier League club.

The Sun newspaper reported Earick was ready to launch an overall £4.5 billion ($6 billion) bid to buy the club, exceeding the £4.25 billion package that an American consortium paid for London rivals Chelsea in 2022.

Spurs’ majority owners ENIC, which is run by the Lewis family trust, earlier this month rejected two other expressions of interest, including from former Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley’s PCP International Finance.

“The board of the club and ENIC reconfirm that Tottenham Hotspur is not for sale and ENIC is not looking to sell its stake in the club,” said a statement from the Spurs’ board to the London Stock Exchange.

Earlier this month, Daniel Levy stepped down from his role as Tottenham chairman after 24 years as the Lewis family ramped up their determination for more on-field success.

Spurs ended a 17-year wait to win a trophy last season when they lifted the Europa League.

But that still was not enough to stop manager Ange Postecoglou from being sacked after finishing just outside the relegation zone in the Premier League.

The Sun claimed Earick’s bid included a £3.3 billion takeover bid plus a further £1.2 billion set aside for improving the Spurs squad.

However, Thomas Frank, who succeeded Postecoglou as Spurs boss, said the news was no distraction for his side ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against bottom-of-the-table Wolves.

“The Lewis family has been very transparent, very good in the way they have communicated and it’s very clear the club is not for sale,” said Frank.

“Personally, I feel in a very stable environment going into work every day.”

AFP