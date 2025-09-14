Top 5 oldest universities in the world

When we think of universities today, we picture modern classrooms, online learning, and high-tech research labs around the world.

But the history of higher education stretches back over a thousand years. Some universities have stood the test of time, shaping the intellectual and cultural history of entire civilizations.

Here are the top five oldest universities in the world that are still operating today:

1. University of al-Qarawiyyin – 859 AD (Morocco)

Located in Fez, Morocco, the University of al-Qarawiyyin is widely recognized as the oldest continuously operating educational institution in the world. Founded by Fatima al-Fihri, this university began as a madrasa (Islamic school) and has since evolved into a modern university offering programs in science, technology, and humanities. It has played a significant role in advancing mathematics, astronomy, and philosophy in the Islamic Golden Age.

2. University of Bologna – 1088 AD (Italy)

Often called the “mother of universities,” the University of Bologna holds the title of the oldest university in Europe. It introduced the concept of degree-granting institutions and set the standard for higher education in the West. Its alumni include Dante Alighieri, the famous Italian poet, and several popes, making it a cornerstone of European intellectual tradition.

3. University of Oxford – 1096 AD (United Kingdom)

Oxford needs little introduction — it is one of the most prestigious universities in the world. Teaching at Oxford dates back to at least 1096, making it the oldest university in the English-speaking world. Its unique collegiate system, centuries-old libraries, and renowned alumni — from Stephen Hawking to numerous British prime ministers — make it a symbol of academic excellence.

4. University of Salamanca – 1134 AD (Spain)

Founded by King Alfonso IX, the University of Salamanca is Spain’s oldest university and was one of the first to receive a Royal Charter. It became famous for its contributions to linguistics and law, and it was here that the world’s first chair in the Spanish language was established — helping to standardize the Spanish we know today.

5. University of Paris (Sorbonne) – 1150 AD (France)

Known as the Sorbonne, the University of Paris became a leading center for theology, philosophy, and the arts during the Middle Ages. It produced great thinkers like Thomas Aquinas and John Calvin. Though it was temporarily dissolved during the French Revolution, it has since been reorganized into several independent universities that still carry the legacy of the Sorbonne name.

