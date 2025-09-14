Tolulope Adesanmi champions Nigeria’s tourism boom with global vision

LAGOS, Nigeria — Tolulope Adesanmi, the dynamic founder of DubaiAfrika, is on a mission to transform Nigeria’s tourism industry into a global powerhouse. With over 15 years of experience in luxury travel, the Osun State native is urging investors and the government to seize the country’s untapped potential, envisioning a future where eco-resorts and curated experiences in Nigeria rival international destinations.8

In an exclusive interview, Adesanmi outlined his bold vision. “Nigeria’s tourism sector is a goldmine waiting to be explored,” he said. “With strategic investment and government support, we can replicate global models here.” Highlighting progress in states like Lagos and Ogun, he called for more land access and partnerships to develop world-class infrastructure.

Adesanmi’s journey into tourism was sparked by a personal pivot. Initially set to follow his late father’s path as a lawyer, a 2012 trip to Dubai changed everything. Stranded by visa issues, he identified a gap in reliable travel services for Nigerians. This led to the creation of DubaiAfrika, which evolved from a single-destination platform into a global luxury tourism brand offering bespoke experiences in exotic locales.

A trailblazer, Adesanmi pioneered Nigeria’s first celebrity group vacation in 2012, featuring rapper Falz. The concept became a hit, attracting top Nollywood stars like Mercy Aigbe,Annie Macauly, Dayo Amusa, Jackie Appiah, Lateef Adedimeji and Top rated footballer Odion Ighalo to mention a few. The list also include Veteran world rated broadcaster, Kenny Ogungbe ( CEO- Kennis music) and Afro beat star, Davido in successive patterns to Dubai vast tourist and entertainment locations alongside tourist from Nigeria .



Dubai Afrika has also tapped into domestic tourism in Nigeria by luring South African visitors for Nigeria’s festive “Detty December” season since 2024. “Tourists spend on hotels, food, and entertainment—it’s been very successful and a massive revenue driver for Lagos state economy” he noted.

Despite challenges like foreign exchange volatility and negative perceptions of travel agencies, Adesanmi remains undeterred. He advocates for regulatory agencies to protect legitimate operators and dispel myths about fraud. “Trust is our currency,” he said. “Ninety-five percent of our clients book without ever visiting our office, and they keep coming back.”

Dubai Afrika is now looking inwards to uplift Nigeria’s large potential in tourism sites across Nigeria in which people around the world can feel rare Nature abound in different locations in Nigeria,he proffered” I’m looking forward to patner with my state, Osun in development of vast potentials in culture tourism”

Adesanmi’s optimism about The future of tourism development in Nigeria is infectious. “I believe in Nigeria, and I believe Nigeria can be great,” he declared, calling for bold investments to make tourism a cornerstone of the nation’s economy.

With his global expertise and local passion, Adesanmi is poised to collaborate with governmental agencies in redefining Nigeria’s place on the world tourism map.