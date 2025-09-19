Tinubu’s compassion, decisiveness shaping Nigeria’s journey toward stability — APC

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says President Bola Tinubu’s compassion, focus, and decisiveness have continued to shape Nigeria’s journey towards stability, growth, and prosperity.

The APC Spokesman Mr Seye Oladejo,said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

“At a time when our nation is navigating complex economic and security challenges, President Tinubu has shown that he possesses the courage to act, the empathy to care, and the vision to deliver,” Oladejo said.

According to him, since Tinubu’s very first day in office, he has demonstrated the will to confront long-standing obstacles crippling Nigeria’s development.

He said that the President’s bold and decisive removal of the fuel subsidy – an action many of his predecessors dared not take – was not a gamble but a historic reform, aimed at freeing the nation from decades-long fiscal burden.

Oladejo said that this was complemented by monetary and fiscal reforms that laid the foundation for a stronger and more sustainable economy.

He added: “What sets President Tinubu apart, however, is not only his decisiveness but also his compassion.

“Cognisant of the impact of subsidy removal, he immediately approved palliatives, wage awards for workers, conditional cash transfers for the most vulnerable, and funding for mass transit schemes to reduce transport costs.

“His empathy was further reflected in his swift interventions during natural disasters such as floods and fire outbreaks, ensuring relief and rehabilitation packages reached affected Nigerians without delay.”

He said that the President’s focus was most evident in the Renewed Hope Agenda, a detailed blueprint prioritising food security, economic diversification, infrastructure renewal, energy reforms, human capital development, and national security.

According to him, in agriculture, dry-season farming, fertilizer support, and mechanisation are being expanded to boost food supply and curb inflation.

He said in the energy sector, the President’s reforms were encouraging investment in renewable sources, while expanding generation and distribution to deliver reliable electricity.

In infrastructure, Oladejo said that Tinubu had kept faith with Nigerians by rolling out transformative projects.

The spokesman said: “The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, one of Africa’s most ambitious projects, is not just a Lagos story but a national corridor connecting states, boosting trade, tourism, and investment.

“Similarly, the Lagos-Calabar rail line and renewed work on the Kano-Kaduna-Abuja rail reflect his determination to knit Nigeria together seamlessly.

“Lagos residents have also witnessed the expansion of deep-sea port operations, road network upgrades, and investments in the technology and creative industries – developments that mirror similar efforts across the country.”

On national security, Oladejo said that the President had acted decisively by overhauling the armed forces’ leadership, investing in modern equipment, and redefining their mission.

He added that Tinubu had restored confidence in the capacity of the state.

According to him, insurgents, kidnappers, and bandits are increasingly on the defensive as security agencies record significant progress in reclaiming territories and protecting lives.

On foreign policy, Oladejo said that the President had repositioned Nigeria as a global economic and diplomatic player.

“President Tinubu has attracted billions in foreign direct investments across energy, mining, agriculture, and digital innovation.

“His firm yet balanced leadership of ECOWAS during a turbulent period reaffirmed Nigeria’s role as the anchor of West African stability,” he said.

Oladejo said that the State APC remained proud of the President’s leadership and achievements, laying the foundation for lasting prosperity.

“President Tinubu is indeed compassionate, focused, and decisive – a leader for the moment and for the future,” he said.