Tinubu warns Nigerian pilgrims to Israel, Jordan against abscondment

— Flags off 2025 NPC delayed Easter pilgrimage

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA —-PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has warned Nigerians going for pilgrimage in Israel and Jordan against aboscondment, saying there is no country like Nigeria.

The President gave the warning when he officially flagged off the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission’s, NCPC delayed Easter Pilgrimage exercise to Israel and Jordan at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo State capital.

President Tinubu, who was represented at the flag-off ceremony by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, emphasized the significance of pilgrimage as a spiritual journey of faith.

He commended the Executive Secretary of NCPC, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, for his innovative leadership and successful conduct of four pilgrimages to the Holy Land.

The President also praised Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State for his support of the pilgrimage program, noting that the Governor has sponsored 1,000 pilgrims in 2023 and another 1,000 this year.

A statement issued by Celestine Toruka

Head, Media and Public Relations

Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, quoted President Tinubu as saying: “You should not contemplate abscondment in your minds because there is no country like Nigeria.”

In his remarks, the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma expressed his delight at the flag-off ceremony.

He said: “As you journey to the holy land, carry Nigeria at heart, pray for peace, pray for Mr. President, for additional and incremental wisdom by God.”

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Oti, represented by his Chief of Staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, congratulated the intending pilgrims and emphasized the significance of pilgrimage as a journey of spiritual rebirth.

The Executive Secretary of NCPC, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, commended the President and Governor Uzodimma for their support and urged the intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors of Christ and Nigeria.

He also thanked the SGF for his effective supervisory role over the Commission.

About 350 intending Christian pilgrims from Imo and Abia States were airlifted for the first time in the history of Christian pilgrimage in Imo State to the Holy Land from the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri.