Tinubu to visit Kaduna Friday, meet Buhari family

President Bola Tinubu is set to visit Kaduna State on Friday, September 19, for a one-day trip.

The announcement was made by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement released on Thursday and titled “President Tinubu to visit Kaduna State.”

According to the statement, the President will attend the wedding of Nasirudeen Yari, the son of Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, who represents Zamfara West, and his bride, Safiyya Shehu Idris.

The statement further added, “President Tinubu will also pay a courtesy visit to Aisha, the widow of the late former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, at the family residence in Kaduna.”

The President is expected to return to Abuja later in the day after the engagements.

Vanguard News