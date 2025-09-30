Tinubu to inaugurate renovated National Theatre

By Chinedu Mmadu

Arrangement has been concluded for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to inaugurate the newly renovated National Arts Theatre, Lagos, tomorrow on the sidelines of the nation’s independence day celebration.

The historic edifice, renamed in July 2024 as the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, has undergone a world-class transformation financed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy.

According to a statement from the CBN, the ceremony will attract state governors, members of the National Assembly, diplomats, industry leaders, academics, cultural ambassadors, and youth representatives.

Highlights will include performances by the National Troupe, addresses by CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Minister Hannatu Musawa, and remarks from Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka.

Upgrades at the theatre feature advanced stage engineering, cutting-edge audio-visual technology, refurbished interiors, solar power integration, improved fire safety systems, new lifts, and restored historic artworks. According to CBN Governor Cardoso, the project represents both “our history and culture” while Governor Sanwo-Olu added.

“The Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts (National Theatre) will not only showcase arts, tourism, and culture, but will also serve as a world-class venue for global conferences and performances.”