Tinubu to declare 2025 Editors Annual Conference open

President Bola Tinubu

—-As conference holds in Abuja Nov 3 – 6

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the elite professional body of Managing Directors, Directors of News and Editors of print, broadcast and corporate online organisations, will hold its 2025 All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) from November 3-6, 2025 at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

According to a press statement on Sunday by Eze Anaba and Onuoha Ukeh, NGE President and General Secretary respectively, the annual conference, which will be declared open by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has as its theme: “Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors.”

The conference’s sub-theme will focus on “Electoral Integrity and Trust Deficit: What Nigerians Expect in 2027.”

The statement said that the conference will examine the role of editors in promoting democratic governance and national cohesion.

The Guild added that the conference will discuss “challenges and opportunities facing editors in promoting democratic values and national cohesion. “

The statement also said that the 2025 ANEC will also be “identifying best practices and strategies for editors to promote democratic governance and national cohesion.”

On the background to the conference, the Guild said that President Tinubu, leaders of the opposition political parties in the country and major stakeholders have “consistently emphasized the importance of media support in the promotion of the bonds that unite Nigeria’s diverse populations, fostering a sense of unity, and collective purpose despite political, ethnic, religious, cultural differences.”

The Guild said that in the face of socio-economic challenges, “there is need for unity in diversity, shared values, inclusion, dialogue and understanding, which would go a long way in bringing about national cohesion.”

The NGE said that the conference, on the first day, would have an opening ceremony to be attended by President Tinubu; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Wike; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, other ministers, governors, members of the diplomatic corps and the organised private sector.

The conference will also feature a keynote address on the theme and other papers, such as: “Election Disputes and Judicial Integrity: Navigating the Thin Line Between Law and Politics”, and the “State of the Nation: Imperative of Economic and Political Reforms in Challenged Nation.”

Other papers include: “The Evolving Face of Journalism: Battling Misinformation, AI Disruption, and Credibility Gap”; “Media, Terrorism, and National Security: Addressing the Complexities” and “Wealth Beyond the Newsroom: Investment Opportunities for Editors After Call of Duty.”

The statement said that over 500 media professionals from within and outside the country would attend the conference, which is taking place in the FCT for the second time in 12 years.

According to the Guild, “The ANEC holds every year for editors to address and discuss national issues that have social, economic and political consequences in Nigeria.

“This year’s ANEC is designed to provide a platform for editors/media executives to explore ways to promote national development and cohesion through responsible and responsive journalism, highlighting the importance of unity, diversity, and inclusivity and to hold leaders accountable in this regard,” the statement.

The Guild annual conference is coming four months after its Biennial National Convention, in Enugu State, wherein new executives were elected.