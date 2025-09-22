Tinubu, Tajudeen, Kalu reaffirm commitment to constitutional reforms

President Bola Tinubu has restated his administration’s commitment to constitutional reforms aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s institutions, deepening federalism, and safeguarding citizens’ rights.

Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, spoke at the National Public Hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) in Abuja on Monday.

Tinubu who described the review process as a “golden opportunity” for Nigerians to entrench good governance, inclusivity, and sustainable development, urged citizens to actively participate in shaping the supreme law of the land.

“The Constitution is the supreme law of the land. It is not static, but a living document that must continually respond to the realities, aspirations, and challenges of our people.

“I urge all participants to approach this exercise with a spirit of patriotism, responsibility, and constructive dialogue.

“The quality of ideas generated here will go a long way in shaping the laws and institutions that will serve generations yet unborn

“I wish the committee and all stakeholders fruitful deliberations, and I assure you that the outcome of this process will receive the deserved attention as part of our collective quest to build a stronger, more united, and prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

He commended the committee for creating an inclusive platform that engages citizens, civil society, political parties, professional groups, and traditional institutions in the amendment process.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen described the exercise as a significant moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

The speaker said that Nigerians, not just politicians, must participate and shape the supreme law of the land.

He assured citizens that the process would not be bogged down by delays, pledging to expedite passage of the amendments through the National Assembly and prompt transmission to State Houses of Assembly.

“Reform delayed is reform denied, and Nigerians deserve clarity and closure. We intend to vote on the proposals expeditiously and give the states enough time to deliberate and endorse the people’s will,” he said.

The speaker highlighted reserved seats for women in the National and State Assemblies, Guaranteed representation for persons with disabilities, alongside gender quotas in ministerial appointments and formal advisory roles for traditional rulers in peacebuilding and community security among other proposed amendments.

He explained that such reforms would make Nigeria’s democracy more representative, responsive, and just.

Earlier, the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu who is the Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, highlighted the depth of consultations that informed the process.

He said that the committee received and compiled 87 amendment bills from nationwide public hearings, memoranda, and regional engagements.

Kalu said that among the most consequential proposals are Electoral reforms, including Independent Candidacy, an Electoral Offences Commission, and strict timelines for pre-election dispute resolution.

He said that evolution of powers, with a landmark bill to move policing from the Exclusive to the Concurrent List, paving the way for state and community police and Local government autonomy, to ensure financial and administrative independence for grassroots governance.

“The ultimate authority for this process resides with you, the sovereign people of Nigeria; constitutional reform is a marathon, not a sprint. Your continued engagement is crucial to see this through,” he said.

