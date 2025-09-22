Tinubu meets Fubara in Aso Villa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu last night met behind closed doors with Rivers State governor, Sim Fubara, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Fubara arrived the seat of power about 6:20 pm, clad in a white caftan and black cap.

This is the governor’s first meeting with the President after his six months suspension and the lifting of state of emergency in the state on September 18, 2025.

Tinubu had in a broadcast on March 18, this year, declared a state of emergency on Rivers State, suspended democratic structure and appointed a sole administrator to oversee the affairs of the state. At press time, the agenda of the meeting was not made public.

The governor came shortly after the president met separately with the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq; Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma; speaker of House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass; Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Zacch Adedeji; and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, among others.