Tinubu directs mandatory implementation of health insurance across MDAs

President Bola Tinubu

—Makes health insurance certificate prerequisite for public procurement

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA —- PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has directed Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, to issue a service-wide circular to all Ministries, Extra-Ministerial Departments, and Agencies, MDAs, on the implementation of mandatory health insurance in line with the National Health Insurance Act, 2022.

President Tinubu has also called for further, closer and constructive engagement with the Private Sector on the Act to ensure that businesses are not unduly constrained.

A statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, explained that the President’s directive covers five key areas.

According to the statement: “First, all MDAs must enrol their employees in the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) health insurance plan. Where desired, MDAs may take up supplementary private insurance coverage in accordance with the NHIA Act.

“All entities participating in public procurement must present a valid NHIA-issued Health Insurance Certificate as part of their eligibility documentation.

“This certificate confirms compliance with the mandatory health insurance requirement and serves as a condition precedent for continuing any procurement-related engagement.”

The Presidential directive also compels all MDAs to require applicants to present valid NHIA Health Insurance Certificates as a precondition for issuing and renewing licenses, permits, and other official approvals.

The directive stated that the NHIA will establish a digital platform to enable easy verification of Health Insurance Certificates, ensuring transparency and accessibility.

“Finally, the directive compels all MDAs to work with the NHIA to develop internal procedures to verify the authenticity of the submitted Health Insurance Certificates and ensure consistent compliance monitoring.

“The presidential directive aims to expand health coverage, safeguard workers, reduce out-of-pocket health expenditures and promote accountability in public and private sector engagements,” the statement added.

The NHIA Act, 2022, stipulates compulsory health insurance for Nigerians and mandates NHIA to ensure health coverage for all persons in Nigeria and undertake necessary measures to achieve its objectives.

Three years after the Act was enacted, national health insurance coverage remains alarmingly low despite recent progress in the health sector.