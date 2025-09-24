Tinubu declares support for constitution review

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has restated his administration’s support for constitutional reforms tailored for strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, stated this while declaring open a Public Hearing on the Review of 1999 Constitution in Abuja.

President Tinubu described the process as a “golden opportunity” to entrench good governance, inclusivity and sustainable development.

“The Constitution is the supreme law of the land. It is not static, but a living document that must continually respond to the realities, aspirations and challenges of our people,” he said.

The President, who commended the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review, chaired by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, said the review is in accordance with his Renewed Hope Agenda.

He, however, commended the committee for creating an inclusive platform that engages citizens, civil society, political parties, professional groups and traditional institutions.

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen restated his commitment to participatory governance and inclusiveness.

Jajudeen commended the Rep. Benjamin Kalu-led House Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review for their diligence and excellent work done.

“This reflects the House of Representatives’ steadfast commitment to participatory governance and inclusive nation-building, affirming that every Nigerian has a meaningful voice in shaping the document that defines our republic.

“I wish to commend the committee for its diligence and inclusivity. They have demonstrated through their work that a constitutional amendment must be a listening exercise before it becomes a legislative one,” he said.

He said that the publication of the Summarised Compendium of Bills, the online portals for feedback, the open invitations for memoranda and the dedication with which members attended zonal sessions all demonstrated a people-driven process.

Tajudeen who particularly congratulated the deputy speaker and every member of the committee for discharging their responsibilities with integrity and patriotism, saluted all who travelled from every corner of the country to participate.

He said that Nigerians are weary of constitutional reforms that drag on for years, losing momentum and eroding public trust.

According to the speaker, reform delayed is reform denied and Nigerians deserve clarity and closure.

He explained that the proposals before them cover a broad range of themes, reflecting the diversity and complexity of the Nigerian federation.

He said: “A few amendments in this review are as transformative as those under inclusive governance.”

Tajudeen said that Nigeria cannot prosper by leaving half of its talent and energy on the sidelines.

According to him, today women hold less than five percent of seats in the National Assembly.

He decried the low inclusiveness of women, saying that the statistic is unacceptable for a country of our size and ambition.

He said that the reserved seats for women’s proposals will create additional seats in the National Assembly and State Assemblies to ensure that every state and senatorial district have women’s voices in lawmaking.

Tajudeen said that inclusiveness of women was not tokenism, but a constitutional mechanism to accelerate gender inclusion until structural barriers are dismantled.

“Similar provisions ensure representation for persons with disabilities at the federal, state, and local levels, recognising their right to fully participate in shaping the laws that affect their lives.

“Another amendment requires a minimum threshold of women in ministerial appointments to ensure gender balance.”

He said that these measures would make Nigeria’s democracy more representative, policies more responsive and the country more just.

Tajudeen expressed the imperatives of recognising traditional institutions, describing them as stabilisers in their communities, mediators in conflict and custodians of culture.

Speaking, the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu emphasised the need for devolution of powers, with a landmark proposal to allow state and community policing.

Kalu said that local government autonomy is key to ensuring financial and administrative independence for grassroots governance.

Kalu stressed that the proposals were derived from citizens’ demands and not legislative impositions.

“The ultimate authority for this process resides with you, the sovereign people of Nigeria,” he said.