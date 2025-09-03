Tinubu committed to Gulf of Guinea security, says Shettima

VP Shettima

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, yesterday reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to the peace, security, and stability of the Gulf of Guinea, with particular emphasis on ongoing reforms in the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC).

Speaking while receiving the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr. Jose Mba Abeso, and his delegation at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Shettima stressed Nigeria’s dedication to regional cooperation and alignment with the African Union’s 2050 Integrated Maritime Strategy.

“On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I reaffirm Nigeria’s strong commitment to the objectives of the GGC. Nobody can undermine the Commission’s role in fostering cooperation, peace, and sustainable development in the Gulf of Guinea,” the Vice President said.

He added: “As Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy, we have interests to protect, promote, project, and preserve in the Gulf of Guinea. Be assured that some of the issues you have raised will receive the President’s full attention. We want the Gulf of Guinea to function effectively.”

Commending the Commission’s management, Shettima assured the delegation of Nigeria’s “unalloyed commitment to its ideals and objectives.”

Earlier, Mr. Abeso sought Nigeria’s support for the Commission’s reform agenda, which includes expanding its membership to all 19 coastal states of the Gulf of Guinea, enhancing regional peace and security, and engaging insurance companies to review high shipping premiums in the area.

The GGC chief also praised Nigeria’s leadership in establishing the Combined Maritime Taskforce and urged President Tinubu to rally other regional leaders to operationalise the force.

Also present at the meeting were the Force Commander, Combined Maritime Taskforce, Commodore M.S. Shettima; Air Vice Marshal Sayo Olatunde of the Defence Headquarters; Ambassador Obinna Agbugba of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Mr. Adebowale Badejo of the GGC, among others.