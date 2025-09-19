Tinubu attends Sen. Yari’s son’s wedding in Kaduna, visits Buhari’s widow

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Friday attended the wedding Fatiha of Nasirudeen, son of the former Zamfara Governor, Sen. Abdul’Aziz Yari, held at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna.

The wedding attracted top political leaders, traditional rulers, religious figures and captains of industry from across the country.

Ahead of the ceremony, security was tightened in Kaduna, with surveillance heightened and Hotels fully booked by guests.

On the wedding day, heavy security presence was noticed around the Mosque, with restrictions placed on vehicular movement.

The president, who was received at the Kaduna International Airport by Gov. Uba Sani, was cheered into the city by party loyalists and residents who lined the streets waving banners and chanting solidarity songs.

After the ceremony, Tinubu proceeded to the residence of late President Muhammadu Buhari to condole with his family.

He described Buhari as a selfless leader whose contributions to Nigeria’s unity and progress remain indelible, assuring the family of his continued support.

Dignitaries at the occasion included Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi, Gov. Umar Bago of Niger, Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina and Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, as well as the Minister of State, Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle.

Others were former Governors Sule Lamido of Jigawa, Aliyu Wamakko of Sokoto, Adamu Aliero of Kebbi, Ahmad Sani Yarima of Zamfara, Abdulfatai Ahmed of Kwara and Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina.

Also in attendance were former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, former Minister of Communications, Isa Ali Pantami, APC National Chairman, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, and the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu.

Traditional rulers at the event included the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, and the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmad Bamali.

Renowned clerics who prayed for the couple and the country included Sheikh Kabiru Gombe, Sheikh Bala Lau and the Kaduna State CAN Chairman, Rev. John Hayab.

The groom, Nasirudeen, married Safiyya Shehu Idris, daughter of Alhaji Shehu Tahir-Malumfashi.

Residents described the wedding as one of the biggest social and political gatherings in recent times, as the city witnessed heavy vehicular and human traffic in spite of the restrictions.