Tinubu appoints Owolabi as NCDC South-West Rep

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Engr. Atinuke Owolabi, FNSE,, as the South-West representative on the Board of the North Central Development Commission, NCDC.

Owolabi, who was sworn in recently, expressed deep appreciation to President Tinubu for what she described as a “rare privilege and a profound call to serve.”

According to her, the appointment signifies a commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, promising collaborative efforts with other Board members, ministries, and stakeholders to accelerate development across the North Central region.

“This task ahead is a collective mission. We will work as a team to deliver tangible development to the people of the North Central region and Nigeria at large,” she stated.

Owolabi is a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE and the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, NIEEE, she is widely recognized for her contributions to engineering and advocacy for women in STEM.

As former chairperson of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, APWEN, Lagos Chapter, she championed projects including innovation hubs, grassroots STEM education, and mentorship initiatives for female engineers and youths.

Owolabi assured that her new role would prioritize key sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, renewable energy, and digital inclusion. She further stressed her commitment to ensuring women and youths play central roles in the Commission’s programs.

“With God’s grace and the vision of President Tinubu’s administration, we will deliver on our mandate and transform lives across the region,” she added.